Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 983 Seeds: 6121 Comments: 16477 Since: Oct 2013

Trump's favorite pollster reports 61% disapproval rating - Axios

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 5:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Axios reports;

Rasmussen's daily Presidential Tracking Poll, a poll President Trump cites frequently on Twitter, reported Monday that 61% of likely U.S. voters disapprove of Trump's job performance. Other findings from the report:

Only 26% of likely voters "Strongly Approve" of Trump's performance, while 49% "Strongly Disapprove."

67% of likely GOP voters believe Republicans in Congress have lost touch with their voter base, up from 51% in February.

Why it matters: The findings mark the first time Trump's overall approval rating has slid below 40% in the Rasmussen tracking report.

Go deeper: Trump made history for the lowest approval rating in his first 6 months.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor