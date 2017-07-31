Trump's favorite pollster reports 61% disapproval rating - Axios

Axios reports;

Rasmussen's daily Presidential Tracking Poll, a poll President Trump cites frequently on Twitter, reported Monday that 61% of likely U.S. voters disapprove of Trump's job performance. Other findings from the report:

Only 26% of likely voters "Strongly Approve" of Trump's performance, while 49% "Strongly Disapprove."

67% of likely GOP voters believe Republicans in Congress have lost touch with their voter base, up from 51% in February.

Why it matters: The findings mark the first time Trump's overall approval rating has slid below 40% in the Rasmussen tracking report.

