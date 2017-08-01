Venezuela Opposition Leaders Taken From Homes - WSJ

WSJ reports;

Armed officers take Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma a day after President Nicolás Maduro promises to jail rivals

CARACAS, Venezuela—Dozens of intelligence officers dragged out two opposition leaders from homes Tuesday night, a day after President Nicolás Maduro vowed to jail opponents after winning a disputed vote.

Videos posted by family members showed officers armed with automatic weapons taking Leopoldo Lopez, the country’s most popular politician, and Antonio Ledezma, the elected mayor of Caracas, and shoving them into patrol cars. Mr. Lopez and Mr. Ledezma’s political parties said they don’t know where the politicians were taken.

In a speech Monday morning, Mr. Maduro said he would jail opposition politicians who have accused him of electoral fraud. The government claims to have received more than eight million votes in Sunday’s uncontested election for a special assembly that will have absolute powers.