Lawsuit: President Trump reviewed bogus Fox News story before its release - Vox

Vox reports;

A new lawsuit makes the explosive claim that President Donald Trump personally reviewed an erroneous Fox News story about the death of a young Democratic National Committee staffer prior to that story’s release.

First reported by NPR’s David Folkenflik, the lawsuit purports to unveil that the White House reviewed a story that launched conspiracy theories across the web. It alleges that, on May 14, Trump donor Ed Butowsky texted a Fox News commentator to say that the president had “just read” an upcoming story about the death of Seth Rich, the 27-year-old DNC staffer gunned down outside his Washington, DC, home last year.

The lawsuit was filed by Rod Wheeler, a longtime Fox News commentator who says that Fox News fabricated quotes attributed to him to support the false story.

That Fox News story, published on the channel’s local affiliates on May 15 and circulated by its national outlets on May 16, http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/16/slain-dnc-staffer-had-contact-with-wikileaks-investigator-says.html">claimed that Rich had leaked thousands of emails to WikiLeaks. Citing federal investigators, the story cast doubt on the DC police’s explanation of Rich’s death as the result of a burglary — and fueled online conspiracy theories that Rich was killed for blowing the whistle on the Democratic Party.

The story has since been widely debunked, and Fox News retracted it after it was up for one week, saying it didn’t meet the news outlet’s editorial standards. (The consensus of the American intelligence communities is that the Russian government was behind the WikiLeaks email dump.)

The White House is denying this is true, and Butowsky now says he was joking when he said Trump reviewed the story, according to NPR. Moreover, nothing in the lawsuit provides evidence to suggest that the White House intentionally inserted misleading information into the story, or that it provoked the conspiracy theories that accompanied its release.