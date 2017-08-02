Trump's allies in the National Security Council are being taken out - Vox

Vox reports;

Late on Wednesday evening, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster fired Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the National Security Council’s controversial top intelligence official. Cohen-Watnick was a hardcore Trump loyalist whom McMaster had long wanted to dismiss but who had kept the job because of strong support from senior administration officials — and President Trump himself.

Cohen-Watnick’s firing comes about a week after Derek Harvey, the NSC’s top Middle East official, was dismissed despite sharing Trump’s hawkish views on Iran. It comes less than a month after Rich Higgins, a member of the NSC’s strategic planning office, was dismissed for writing a memo alleging that “Islamists ally with cultural Marxists because, as far back as the 1980s, they properly assessed that the left has a strong chance of reducing Western civilization to its benefit.”

The moves suggest that McMaster, widely seen as one of the more conventional and sober foreign policy voices in the Trump White House, is clearing out the people in his office who are more aligned with radical figures like Steve Bannon. For a long time, it seemed like McMaster was not empowered to do this and that the three-star general himself could be on the way out — but evidently, something has changed.

Whatever it is, it’s clear that the staffing foundation on which Bannon might have tried to build a new nationalist foreign policy is being ripped out — and by one of his chief White House rivals.