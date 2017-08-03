Trump denies he called the White House a 'dump' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump expressed adoration for the White House late Wednesday as he pushed back against reports that he had called his new residence “a real dump.”

In an article that will appear in Monday’s edition of Sports Illustrated, Golf Magazine reported this week that the president told some members of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, before a recent round of golf that he frequents the club because “that White House is a real dump.”

The president’s reported comments were amplified by other media outlets who seized on that portion of Golf Magazine’s article. Trump, however, disputed the reporting, as he often does.

“I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen,” Trump tweeted. “But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE.”

The tweet is a reversal of sorts for Trump, who has praised Golf Magazine in the past for giving his courses high rankings.

“Wow, @GolfMagazine just rated the renovation of The Blue Monster the best of the year. Even better they stated it may be best of all time!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 8, 2014.