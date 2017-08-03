Sources: New White House chief of staff Kelly called Sessions to assure him his job was safe - POLITICO

Politico reports;

New White House chief of staff John Kelly assured Attorney General Jeff Sessions that his job was safe in a weekend phone call, Trump administration officials said.

The call, which was first reported by the Associated Press, occurred over the weekend. Kelly took the job Friday.

The officials said Kelly told Sessions to keep up his initiatives at the department and that Trump's disappointment wouldn't lead to his firing, as Trump has occasionally suggested. The call showed that Kelly sees himself as an empowered chief of staff, but Trump could surely change his mind, associates said.

Trump remains angry at Sessions for recusing himself from the probe involving the president's campaign and potential Russian collusion.