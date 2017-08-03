Newsvine

Trump says ties with Russia at 'all-time low,' blames Congress | Reuters

Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said Washington's "relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low," and blamed Congress for the situation.

Trump's comment, in a post on Twitter, comes one day after he signed new sanctions against Russia into law, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

