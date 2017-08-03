Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and why Trump is so afraid of it, explained - Vox

Vox reports;

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is heating up. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, DC — an investigative step that will make it easier for him to subpoena records, get sworn witness testimony, and potentially issue indictments.

Even before this revelation, the president was furious with Mueller. In July, he hinted at a willingness to fire Mueller if he looked too closely at Trump’s personal finances. Such an investigation, Trump told the New York Times, would cross a “red line” — the consequences of which were left open to the reader’s imagination.

The rest of the White House seems to be on the same page. Reports in both the Times and the Washington Post have confirmed that the White House is actively looking for dirt on Mueller and his team that could discredit the investigation, or even serve as a pretext to fire Mueller himself.

All of this makes one thing very clear: The Trump team is deeply worried about Mueller’s probe. In the wake of Donald Trump Jr.’s emails — in which he says, “if it’s what you say I love it” in response to an offer of Russian dirt on Hillary Clinton — they probably should be. The latest, and most damning, evidence suggests that the probe will keep going for a while, and that the ramifications could be very serious.

Mueller, a former FBI director, has the power to subpoena documents from the Trump team, file criminal charges against Trump’s family members, follow up on a just-settled money laundering case with a weird connection to the Trump Jr. meeting, and even reveal evidence that could be used in impeachment proceedings against the president himself.

But to understand how we got here — how the White House has come to the brink of war against an investigation with the potential to wreck Trump’s presidency — you have to understand the investigation itself. Special counsel investigations are rare and legally peculiar; this one is especially complicated because the underlying scandal, over Trump’s ties to Russia, is complicated in its own right.