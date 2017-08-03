Newsvine

Senate blocks Trump from making recess appointments over break | TheHill

Thu Aug 3, 2017
The Hill reports;

The Senate blocked President Trump from being able to make recess appointments on Thursday as lawmakers leave Washington for their summer break.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), doing wrap up for the entire Senate, locked in nine "pro-forma" sessions — brief meetings that normally last roughly a minute. 

The move, which requires the agreement of every senator, means the Senate will be in session every three business days throughout the August recess.   

The Senate left D.C. on Thursday evening with most lawmakers not expected to return to Washington until after Labor Day.    Senators were scheduled to be in town through next week, but staffers and senators predicted they would wrap up a few remaining agenda items and leave Washington early. 

  Trump isn't the first president to face the procedural roadblock from Congress.

Full story in article.

