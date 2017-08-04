AP reports;

2 huge Trump murals on West Bank barrier — Banksy's work?

BETHELEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Has Banksy struck again in familiar territory?

Two murals showing an oversized President Donald Trump appeared Friday on Israel's West Bank separation barrier, just yards from where the elusive artist decorated a hotel earlier this year.

The new drawings which resemble Banksy's earlier art popped up on the edge of Bethlehem, the Palestinian city where the barrier largely consists of a wall of towering slabs of concrete.

In one scene, Trump is shown hugging and kissing a real Israeli army watchtower built into the wall, as his left arm reaches around the tower. Little pink hearts flutter from Trump's mouth.

In another drawing, Trump is depicted wearing a Jewish skullcap and placing a hand a wall — a scene taken from the U.S. president's May visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray. A cartoon "thought bubble" next to him says, "I'm going to build you a brother," a possible reference to Trump's plans to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

It's not clear if the new murals are indeed the work of Banksy.