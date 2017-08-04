Sources: Trump administration to deliver notice it intends to withdraw from Paris climate deal - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The Trump administration will release a formal notice Friday outlining the United States’ intention to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement, two sources familiar with the issue said.

The notice, which will be released by the State Department and transmitted by the U.S. delegation to the United Nations, will be the first written notice that the administration plans to pull out of the 2015 pact, which has won the support of nearly 200 nations.

Trump announced in June that the U.S. will leave the agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. can’t fully withdraw until Nov. 4, 2020 — one day after the next presidential election. The next president could decide to rejoin the agreement if Trump doesn’t win a second term.

Still, Friday’s statement will nonetheless dampen international diplomats’ hopes that Trump might change his mind, or reach some kind of compromise that would allow the United States to stay in.