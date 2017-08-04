In the age of Trump, 24 journalism groups team up to track press freedom violations

MIC reports;

When Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte body-slammed Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before his successful election in May, journalists and press freedom advocates wrung their hands over what they said was a continued deterioration of press freedom in the United States.

Gianforte’s assault on Jacobs, to which he pleaded guilty, was plastered across the news. But since the beginning of the year, there have been 10 other instances of physical assaults on journalists across the country, many of which have largely flown under the radar.

A new website called Press Freedom Tracker aims to make it easier for journalists, advocates and the general public to keep track of press freedom violations, ranging from physical assaults like the Gianforte case to criminal charges against journalists like Mic reporter Jack Smith IV, who was arrested and charged with obstruction while covering Standing Rock protests. The site will also track instances of journalists being detained, denied access to information, searched or having their equipment seized from them.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, which is funding the site, and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, which will manage the site, are launch partners. Twenty-four press advocacy organizations and journalism groups have joined as partners, including the Knight Institute at Columbia University and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. These groups will all flag instances of press freedom violations for the database. Journalists can also use a portal on the site’s homepage to submit incidents they’ve experienced or encountered.

The site is being spearheaded by Freedom of the Press senior reporter Peter Sterne. Sterne, with whom this reporter previously worked, will serve as managing editor of the site and will log instances as they are submitted.