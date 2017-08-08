Trump warns North Korea: Threats will be met with 'fire and fury' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Trump's comments come after news outlets report that North Korea has created a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside missiles.

President Donald Trump warned North Korea on Tuesday against its continued saber rattling, vowing to retaliate with fire and fury never before seen.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump told reporters Tuesday afternoon from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is staying as the White House undergoes renovations for much of this month.

Citing a confidential U.S. intelligence assessment, the Washington Post reported Tuesday that North Korea has successfully created a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

“They will be met with the fire and the fury like the world has never seen,” Trump said. “He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with the fire and fury and, frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”