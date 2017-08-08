McConnell gripes about Trump's "artificial deadlines" - Axios

Axios reports;

Mitch McConnell has been hesitant to criticize President Trump, but he had some pointed words Monday while speaking in Florence, Ky., according to CNN affiliate WCPO:

"I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process."

"Part of the reason I think people think we're underperforming is because of too many artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality of the legislature which may have not been understood."

"I've been and I will be again today, not a fan of tweeting and I've said that to him privately. I think it would be helpful if the President would be a little more on message."