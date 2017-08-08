H.R. McMaster under constant far-right assault - Business Insider

Business Insider reports;

National security adviser H.R. McMaster has become the target of far-right media outlets and activists who see him as a threat to the president's nationalist agenda.

The Russian nationalist Aleksandr Dugin joined Infowars founder Alex Jones to slam McMaster and "globalists" in an interview last week.

Russian bots and trolls have helped spread the #FireMcMaster Twitter campaign, which was initiated by far-right accounts last week and quickly went viral.

The far right's crusade against national security adviser H.R. McMaster reached new heights last week, intensifying as Infowars founder Alex Jones invited an ultranationalist Russian political philosopher on his radio show to discuss "globalist" threats to US President Donald Trump's agenda. Jones interviewed Aleksandr Dugin — who has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has close ties to Russian fascists and nationalists — as part of a segment attacking McMaster, who has come under fire from Trump's nationalist base for firing three National Security Council officials appointed by Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser. "He is purging anybody who does not want to have, basically, a war with Russia," Jones said of McMaster. Dugin agreed. "Globalists" like McMaster have made Russia "enemy No. 1," he said, because they need a battle to distract the public while they pursue their "satanic" plans and "destroy humanity." Casey Michel, a journalist who has written extensively about Russia's support for fringe ideological groups in the US and Western Europe, disputed the common characterization of Dugin as "Putin's Rasputin," noting that there is no evidence that the ultranationalist has been whispering in Putin's ear. "But Dugin's ideas have certainly become an ideological rallying cry for the Western far right," Michel said.

Full story in article.