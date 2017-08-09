North Korea is prepping nukes. It's far from finished. - Axios

Axios reports;

The North Korean nuclear threat has been hitting milestones at an increasing pace in the last few months — just this July Pyongyang has tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and its timeline for fielding a reliable ICBM was pushed up by two years. But where exactly does the North Korean nuclear program stand right now amidst all these developments, and where does it fall short?

Why it matters:

North Korea's not quite at the point of fielding a reliable ICBM to hit the U.S. mainland — yet (and that's the key word here). Experts suggest Pyongyang could be there by the year's end. That means North Korea is likely to continue testing, either so it can troubleshoot technological developments or simply stack up enough successful tests against failures to sow concern in the U.S. that North Korea's nuclear arsenal poses a real threat.

The facts:

The North's recent milestones:

North Korea has reportedly successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead, per a classified Defense Intelligence Agency report, setting it on the path to launch a missile-ready nuke as The Washington Post first reported.

Two of its most recent tests show North Korea testing ICBMs, which would reportedly put the U.S. mainland in range. The late July ICBM test traveled for about 45 minutes, which is longer than even the first July ICBM test by at least 10 minutes, and could put Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles in range. (The reason we say "could" is because we don't know the weight of the warhead in the missile, which matters because the lighter it is, the farther it goes.)

What's missing: