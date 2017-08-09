Media scholar on Trump TV: "This is Orwellian, and it's happening right now, right here" - Vox

Vox reports;

“Overall, since the president took office, President Trump has created more than 1 million new jobs, the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low, and consumer confidence is at a 16-year high — all while the Dow Jones continues to break records.”

That’s how Kayleigh McEnany, the lead anchor of President Trump’s “real news” series, began her first segment this week on Trump’s Facebook page. In a brisk 90 seconds, she breathlessly pumped pro-Trump propaganda as though it were “nothing but the facts.” [McEnany, a former CNN commentator, has also just been hired as the Republican National Committee spokesperson.]

As you might imagine, that 90 seconds was stuffed with lies, distortions, and wildly exaggerated claims. The Washington Post has a nice point-by-point breakdown of the segment here.

The “real news” series is part of a broader “Trump TV” project, which is based in Trump Tower and run by Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s son Eric Trump and a former Inside Edition producer. (Lara launched the series last week with the words, “I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there!”)

During the campaign, Trump was widely rumored to be using his platform as the GOP nominee to launch an online TV network. Evidently, that dream didn’t die once he got to the White House.

Trump is selling this as “real news” even though it’s filmed, produced, and scripted at Trump Tower and paid for by Trump’s reelection fund. But to many observers, this is indistinguishable from state propaganda. “Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I've watched in other countries,” tweeted Michael McFaul, the former ambassador to Russia.