Congressional Russia probe extends to Trump's secretary - Axios

Axios reports;

"Congressional investigators want to question President Donald Trump's longtime personal secretary as part of their ongoing probe into a controversial meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer," per ABC's Benjamin Siegel:

"Rhona Graff, a senior vice president at the Trump Organization who has worked at Trump Tower for nearly 30 years, ... remains a point of contact for the sprawling universe of Trump associates, politicians, reporters and others seeking Trump's time and attention, even now that he's in the White House."

"Graff's position in Trump's orbit recently gained attention after Donald Trump Jr. released a June 2016 email exchange ... leading up to the meeting ... at Trump Tower." The line that got attention: ""I can also send this info to your father via Rhona..."

ABC notes that Graff personally faces no accusations of wrongdoing.