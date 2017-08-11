Legal fight breaks out over deposition of Trump dossier author Christopher Steele - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Lawyers for the British author of an unverified intelligence dossier at the center of the Trump-Russia controversy are fighting an effort to force him into a deposition in connection with a libel suit stemming from BuzzFeed's publication of the salacious document.

On Thursday afternoon, attorneys for former British MI6 intelligence officer Christopher Steele asked a federal judge in Miami not to grant the request, but Steele's lawyers' motion was filed a couple of hours after U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro issued a formal request for Steele's testimony.

Ungaro's request was signed by the judge and sealed by the court clerk, but it was unclear if it was formally delivered to the British court to which it was addressed or whether it could be called back and canceled.

The demand for Steele's testimony was issued at the request of lawyers for Aleksej Gubarev, a Russian internet entrepreneur who was mentioned in the dossier and contends he was libeled by its claims about his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this year, Gubarev sued BuzzFeed and its editor-in-chief, Ben Smith, in a Florida court over BuzzFeed's publication of the document. Gubarev also sued Steele in a British court.

In the motion filed Thursday, Steele's lawyers argue that the effort to force him to give a deposition in England amounts to an "end-run" around the British legal process.