Car plows into crowd at alt-right rally - Axios

Information is still being released. Various photos from the scene posted online showed numerous protestors bloodied and being carried away on stretchers. It's unclear how many were injured from the car attack, but NYT reported several protestors and one UVA police officer have been injured throughout the day's protest. Various arrests have taken place as well, including Richard Spencer.
A car plowed through a crowd of counter protestors at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this afternoon, multiple videos from the scene show.
A president who has no trouble throwing out criticism and naming names somehow cannot do it with either Putin or the Alt Right.