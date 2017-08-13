"Of course it was terrorism": National Security Advisor McMaster on Charlottesville fury - Vox

Vox reports;

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster just called the racist, deadly violence in Charlottesville heartbreaking — and an act of terrorism.

Speaking on NBC’s Sunday morning show Meet the Press With Chuck Todd, General McMaster used language far stronger than that of President Trump, who on Saturday lamented violence from "both sides" of the protests.

“I think what terrorism is, is the use of violence to incite terror and fear. And, of course, it was terrorism,” McMaster said. He appears to be the highest ranking official yet in the administration to call it terrorism.

Todd first asked the general why the president hadn’t singled out neo-Nazis and white supremacists in his condemnation of the weekend’s deadly violence.

McMaster first returned to the president’s comments. Trump, he said, “condemned bigotry and hatred on all sides, that includes white supremacists and neo-Nazis and I think it’s clear -- I know it’s clear in his mind -- and it ought to be clear to all Americans, we cannot tolerate obviously that bigotry, that hatred that is rooted in ignorance, ignorance of what American stands for, what America is.”

The conversation continued from there: