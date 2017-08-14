Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 990 Seeds: 6225 Comments: 16900 Since: Oct 2013

Donald Trump: Charlottesville Remarks Transcript | Time.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTIME
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 10:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

TIME transcript;

President Trump condemned the violent attack on a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., that left one dead and 19 injured Saturday.

Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room in the White House Monday afternoon, Trump said plainly that "racism is evil" and that members of the Ku Klux Klan, neo Nazis and white supremacists are "repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

"As I have said many times before, no matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God," he said.

Read his complete remarks.

Full transcript in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor