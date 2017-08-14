Axios reports;

The CEOs who have left Trump's special councils

The controversial moments in President Trump's administration have often been followed by quick blowback from the other side, with prominent business leaders taking to Twitter to express their disagreement and stepping down from his advisory councils.

The Manufacturing Council Who's out?

Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck and an African-American, left the council Monday, strongly hinting that his decision was prompted by Trump's tepid condemnation of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

and an African-American, left the council Monday, strongly hinting that his decision was prompted by Trump's tepid condemnation of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, left this council and Trump's business advisory council after the president's announcement that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris Climate Accords, on June 1, tweeting, "Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."

left this council and Trump's business advisory council after the president's announcement that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris Climate Accords, on June 1, tweeting, "Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world." Others who left as a result of leaving their respective companies: Mark Fields of Ford, Klaus Kleinfeld from Arconic, Mario Longhi of U.S. Steel and Doug Oberhelman from Caterpillar.

Who's still in?

Andrew Liveris, Dow Chemical Company

Bill Brown, Harris Corporation

Michael Dell, Dell Technologies

John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation

Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson

Greg Hayes, United Technologies

Marilyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.

Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation

Rich Kyle, The Timken Company

Thea Lea, AFL-CIO

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company

Dennis Muilenberg, Boeing

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing

Kevin Plank, Under Armour

Michael Polk, Newell Brands

Mark Sutton, International Paper

Inge Thulin, 3M

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO

Wendell Weeks, Corning

Jeff Immelt, of GE

The Strategic and Policy ForumWho's out?

Musk, Tesla CEO, left after the President took the U.S. out of the Paris agreement.

left after the President took the U.S. out of the Paris agreement. Shortly after, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, also left the Forum, tweeting "As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal."

also left the Forum, tweeting "As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal." Travis Kalanick, former CEO of Uber, stepped down on Feb. 2 — when Trump's executive order on immigration was dubbed a "Muslim ban" — "following intense criticism and an online boycott of the company over its ties to the new administration," per The Guardian.

Who's still in?