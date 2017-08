Axios reports;

President Trump retweeted a meme of a train crashing into a CNN reporter Monday morning, with the words "FAKE NEWS CAN'T STOP THE TRUMP TRAIN" above it. The tweet was later deleted.

Timing: The retweet comes three days after a car drove through a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring many more. Trump clashed yesterday with CNN reporter Jim Acosta, telling him "I like real news, not fake news. You're fake news."