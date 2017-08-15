Trump: 'We'll see what happens' with strategist Bannon - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The future of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is still unclear, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

“We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," Trump said at a news conference on infrastructure at Trump Tower in New York City. He is a good person and I think the press treats him frankly unfairly.”

Bannon, the former executive of Breitbart News, has faced criticism for his ties to the so-called alt-right, especially in the days following a deadly attack in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

Bannon also has been increasingly isolated in the West Wing after reports by Breitbart and other conservative media outlets that attacked his colleagues.

“I like him. He is a good man. He is not a racist,” Trump said of Bannon. “I can tell you that. He is a good person.”