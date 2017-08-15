Axios reports;
Trump went off-topic during a press conference on infrastructure today, doubling-down on his "on many sides" comment after the violence in Charlottesville last weekend. "I think there is blame on both sides. I have no doubt about it and you don't have any doubt about it either."
More highlights:
Trump said the "alt-left" is partially responsible for the weekend's violence, but argued "nobody wants to say that."
"I didn't wait too long" to condemn the KKK/white nationalists.
"I would say that's up to a local town community or the federal government" whether to remove a Robert E. Lee statue. He added, "George Washington was a slave owner, are we gonna take down his statues? Is it Thomas Jefferson next week? Where does it stop?"
"[Steve Bannon] is not a racist, I can tell you that. He's a good person. We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon."
Donald Trump: There Is 'Blame on Both Sides' for Violent Clashes in Charlottesville
“I’m not putting anybody on a moral plane. You had one group on one side, and you had a group on the other side,” Trump said. He added that liberal counter-protesters “came violently attacking the other group.”
