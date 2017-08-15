Newsvine

Fox removes video with cars plowing through demonstrators

AP reports;

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has removed a video from its web site that depicted cars plowing through demonstrators, saying it was “inappropriate.”

The 90-second video had been picked up in January from The Daily Caller, a web site co-founded by Fox personality Tucker Carlson. The Daily Caller’s video editor, Mike Raust, wrote when it was posted: “Here’s a compilation of liberal protesters getting pushed out of the way by cars and trucks. Study the technique; it may prove useful in the next four years.”

The video’s existence was reported by Slate Tuesday. Shortly after, Fox removed it and said “we regret posting it.”

A car struck a group of counter-demonstrators to a white nationalist event in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19.

