Top Trump business group to disband amid Charlottesville tumult - Axios

Axios reports;

CEOs on President Trump's top outside business-advisory group decided Wednesday to disband amid the tumult over his response to this weekend's white-nationalist violence in Charlottesville, top business sources tell Axios.

The group, the President's Strategic and Policy Forum , is chaired by Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone.

, is chaired by Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone. "Debate over the forum has become a distraction and the group has decided to disband," a top executive said as a conference call of the CEOs continued.

and the group has decided to disband," a top executive said as a conference call of the CEOs continued. How it happened: The decision was made quickly, the executive said: "Given the comments of the last several days, no one could continue to be seen as supporting this kind of divisiveness."

Why it matters: Trump's "both sides" response to the violence has made CEOs even more wary of interacting with the White House, with many of them facing pressure from employees and shareholders to distance themselves. The loss of support from business could further undermine Trump's already-faltering legislative agenda.

The forum is separate from another advisory group, focused on manufacturing, that has seen several CEO defections this week.

List of members, via Axios' Erica Pandey:

Paul Atkins, Patomak Global Partners

Mary Barra, General Motors

Toby Cosgrove, Cleveland Clinic

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase

Larry Fink, BlackRock

Rich Lesser, Boston Consulting Group

Doug McMillon, Wal-Mart

Jim McNerney, formerly Boeing

Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo

Adebayo "Bayo" Ogunlesi, Global Infrastructure Partners

Ginni Rometty, IBM

Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone

Kevin Warsh, former board member at the Federal Reserve, Hoover Institute

Mark Weinberger, Ernst & Young

Jack Welch, formerly General Electric

Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit

Related... twitter;

NBC News;

JUST IN: President Trump tweets he is "ending" his Manufacturing Council and Strategy and Policy Forum