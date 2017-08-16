Military Chiefs React to White-Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville - WSJ

WSJ reports;

WASHINGTON—Most of the U.S. military’s chiefs have issued statements in recent days denouncing racism and bigotry, as part of a widespread reaction to a white-nationalist gathering and the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The Navy said Wednesday it could consider changing the coat of arms and motto of the ship USS Chancellorsville, a Navy official said, because it commemorates a Confederate battle victory.

Adm. John Richardson, the top-ranking officer in the Navy, was the first of the military leadership to weigh in, issuing a statement on Saturday via social media explicitly denouncing events of that day in the Virginia college town.

“Events in Charlottesville unacceptable & musn’t be tolerated @USNavy forever stands against intolerance & hatred,” he said in a tweet, which was also one of the first comments from a U.S. government official on the event. “Our thoughts and prayers go to those who were killed and injured, and to all those trying to bring peace back to the community,” he added on Facebook.

The Navy official noted that Charlottesville is a special place for the admiral because his daughter just graduated from the University of Virginia, whose campus was a focal point of demonstrations on Friday night.

The message elicited a flurry of responses on social media with people asking other service chiefs if they planned a statement.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on Monday said he “was saddened by it, very saddened about what I saw,” in Charlottesville. A Pentagon spokesman referred all further questions on comments to service chiefs who were each addressing the issue separately.