Tech Firms Break From Hands-Off Approach With Bans on White Supremacists - WSJ

WSJ reports;

Technology companies’ recent moves to address white supremacists thrust them into unusual territory for corporations that often take a more hands-off approach toward who uses their services and how.

In the wake of weekend violence at a white supremacists’ rally in Charlottesville, Va., Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL 0.66% Google and GoDaddy Inc. GDDY 1.37% stopped providing hosting support for the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi site that the companies said violated their terms of service. Airbnb Inc. banned participants in the rally from staying in rentals booked through its site.

Uber Technologies Inc. blacklisted white supremacist James Allsup after Mr. Allsup and another passenger allegedly made racist remarks to their driver in Washington, D.C., on Friday night. In a video Mr. Allsup posted on Twitter, Mr. Allsup is heard asking the driver, “how are we racist?” Crowdfunding site GoFundMe removed campaigns to raise money to bail out the driver charged with speeding into a crowd of counterprotesters on Saturday, which killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Facebook Inc. said it removed on Tuesday the profile of Chris Cantwell, a white supremacist who was featured in a Vice documentary on the Charlottesville protests. The company also said it took down at least eight accounts and pages related to white supremacist groups, such as “White Nationalists United.”

On Wednesday, Twitter Inc. suspended the Daily Stormer’s account. A Twitter spokesman said that while he cannot comment about individual accounts, “The Twitter Rules prohibit violent threats, harassment, hateful conduct, and multiple account abuse, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies.”

Also on Wednesday, web security startup Cloudflare said it closed Daily Stormer’s account, making the site slower and more vulnerable to attack. Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince said in a blog post that while the company had wanted to remain “content neutral as a network” Daily Stormer’s claims that “we were secretly supporters of their ideology” pushed Cloudflare to cut the site off.