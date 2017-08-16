The Daily Beast reports;

Jack Posobiec, Pizzagate and Seth Rich Conspiracy Theorist, Has Top Secret Security Clearance

Members of the intelligence community want the Navy to "explain how the f*ck he still has access to classified information."

Jack Posobiec is one of the right's leading agitators and conspiracy theorists.

He implied there may be a child-sex ring under a D.C. pizza joint run by Democrats. He peddled rumors about the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich. He interrupted a supposedly anti-Trump Julius Caesar play, yelling "you are all Goebbels." He popularized a WikiLeaks campaign against a French presidential candidate. He even tried to sabotage an D.C. protest by holding up a sign that said, "Rape Melania."

Posobiec did all of this, and more, as a U.S. Navy intelligence officer, apparently while he had one of the military's highest security clearances. How can a person a record of spreading disinformation for political reasons be allowed access to raw intelligence?

Posobiec told The Daily Beast his security clearance was put on temporary hold in February while he was in between units and after concerns were raised by his former commanding officer over his Twitter account.

"They told me it was under review, but they didn't really explain to me what exactly it was for, but my security clearance is only on a temporary hold, it was not suspended by DoNCAF," Posobeic said, referring to the Department of the Navy Central Adjudication Facility that is responsible for investigating and determining who within the Department of the Navy is eligible to hold a security clearance.

CNN reported the clearance is under review.

Though he's now a reservist, Posobeic maintains one of the highest clearances, known as Top Secret, Secret Compartmentalized Information.