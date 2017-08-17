Defiant Trump digs in as racial, GOP tensions flare - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The president laments the removal of Confederate statues and attacks Sens. Graham and Flake on Twitter

A defiant President Donald Trump on Thursday further inflamed racial tensions and the GOP divide, tweeting out his support for “beautiful” Confederate statues and attacking Republican senators who have panned his response to the violent Charlottesville white supremacist protests.

Republican lawmakers, CEOs and military leaders have raced to distance themselves from the president after he doubled down on his claim that “both sides” were to blame for the violent clashes that left one dead and injured more than a dozen others.

But the president is showing no signs of backing down.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” Trump wrote Thursday morning. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”

“Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!” added Trump, who appeared to be sympathizing with some of the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who rallied to protest the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue.

Trump also went on the attack against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who had accused Trump of taking “a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally.”