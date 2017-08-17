Trump sure seems slower to call out terrorism when a white supremacist is behind it - Vox

Vox reports;

It didn’t take Trump long to gather the facts to condemn an attack in Barcelona.

President Donald Trump sure seems to respond differently to terrorist attacks when we know they’ve been committed by a white supremacist.

On Thursday, Trump acknowledged the attack by a van in Barcelona, Spain, as “a terror attack” — about three hours after reports of the attack began popping up on social media. So far, we don’t know if a jihadist carried out the attack, but police have said that they’re investigating it as a terror attack.