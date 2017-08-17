Yahoo News reports;

James Murdoch donates $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League following events in Charlottesville

James Murdoch, the CEO of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA), circulated an email which said that in the wake of the recent events in Charlottesville, Va., he would be making a $1 million donation to the Anti-Defamation League.

"[W]hat we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people," Murdoch said in a note seen by Yahoo Finance.

On August 11 and 12, protestors including white supremacists and neo-Nazis descended on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. The event turned violent, leading to the 19 injuries and the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

President Donald Trump continues to be publicly criticized by business leaders, policymakers and many others for his ambiguous comments in which he does not clearly condemn the hate groups that attended the rally. He maintains that "both sides" were to blame.

"I can't even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists," Murdoch said in his note. "Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so."

In his note, he said that he and his wife Kathryn do not often talk about their charitable activities.

"[B]ut in this case I wanted to tell you and encourage you to be generous too," he said. "Many of you are supporters of the Anti-Defamation League already – now is a great time to give more."

Murdoch is the younger son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the former Chairman and CEO of News Corporation and current Chairman and acting CEO of Fox News.