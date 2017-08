Axios reports;

How magazines are reacting to the Trump-Charlottesville fallout

Many magazines are reacting with covers alluding to Trump's role in the racial tension currently reverberating through America after the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Go deeper: Axios' Mike Allen on two nations, divisible, under Trump. And here are some of the most anti-Trump magazine covers from the year, as well as 5 ways to make a winning Trump magazine cover.