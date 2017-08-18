President's arts and humanities committee resigns over Trump's Charlottesville response - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Another advisory group is walking away from President Donald Trump after his equivocation on neo-Nazis and white supremacists, with the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigning en masse Friday morning.

“We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions,” members write in a joint letter to Trump obtained by POLITICO, which ends by calling on the president to resign if he does not see a problem with what’s happened this week.

The group works with American educators and leads cultural delegations to other countries. Members include artist Chuck Close, actor Kal Penn, author Jhumpa Lahri and Vicki Kennedy, widow of former Sen. Ted Kennedy.

“Ignoring your hateful rhetoric would have made us complicit in your words and actions,” the letter goes on.

Executives fleeing Trump’s Manufacturing Council and Strategy & Policy forum led to the president to announce on Wednesday after the fact that he was ending them anyway. Thursday, he announced the disbanding of the Infrastructure council.

The PCAH letter details a case against Trump that goes deeper than the recent comments.

“You released a budget which eliminates arts and culture agencies. You have threatened nuclear war while gutting diplomacy funding. The administration pulled out of the Paris agreement, filed an amicus brief undermining the Civil Rights Act and attacked our brave trans service members. You have subverted equal protections, and are committed to banning Muslims and refugee women & children from our great country,” they write. “This does not unify the nation we all love.”