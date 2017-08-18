Trump elevates U.S. Cyber Command, vows 'increased resolve' against threats - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump Friday announced that U.S. Cyber Command will be elevated to a "Unified Combatant Command," putting it on equal footing with existing organizations that oversee military operations in the Middle East, Europe and the Pacific.

"This new Unified Combatant Command will strengthen our cyberspace operations and create more opportunities to improve our Nation’s defense," Trump said in a statement.

The long-debated boost "demonstrates our increased resolve against cyberspace threats and will help reassure our allies and partners and deter our adversaries," he added. He said it will also "help streamline command and control of time-sensitive cyberspace operations by consolidating them under a single commander with authorities commensurate with the importance of such operations."

The move will also "ensure that critical cyberspace operations are adequately funded," the president said.