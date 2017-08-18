Members of Trump's "digital economy" advisory board are quitting - VICE News

VICE News reports;

Members of a Department of Commerce committee called the Digital Economy Board of Advisors have turned in their resignations after President Trump’s defense of white supremacists in Charlottesville.

Zoë Baird, a founding co-chair of the Board and the President and CEO of the Markle Foundation, confirmed that she had submitted her resignation on Thursday in a phone call with VICE News, and that other members had as well.

“It is the moral responsibility of our leaders to unite Americans by respecting the diversity and inclusion that enables our country to generate new opportunity and celebrate freedom,” Baird’s resignation letter reads. “In order to preserve these cherished values, there must never be equivocation in denouncing hate, bigotry, violence and racism.”