Earth Has The Solar System's Best Eclipses | FiveThirtyEight

FiveThirtyEight reports;

Anyone who’s seen an eclipse like the one coming to the U.S. on Monday is likely to tell you that they’re special because of their strangeness, ethereal beauty and awesome power. But they’re also special because they require such a specific alignment of objects and events. That we can even see a total solar eclipse from Earth in the first place is a glorious mathematical accident, one that has led to a lot of unique scientific discoveries.

A total eclipse is only possible because the moon is positioned juuuust right relative to the Earth and the sun. This doesn’t happen on every planet with a moon and won’t always be possible for Earth. In about 600 million years, we won’t have total eclipses anymore, because by then, tidal forces will have flung the moon to a spot too distant to completely block the sun’s disk. Even today, total eclipses are only visible across a narrow path on Earth.

That leaves only several hundred thousand millennia for us to do some fun science. This year, math buffs are using the eclipse to measure the sun’s diameter and even to bask, very briefly, in the levels of illumination one would experience on the other planets.