Barcelona Attack: ISIS Is Kept Afloat By Anonymous Bitcoin Donations

Newsweek reports;

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies —virtual money—are gaining traction as a source of funding for terrorist groups, such as the self-proclaimed ISIS.

In January 2017, Islamist militants in Indonesia funded terrorist activities with money received through Bitcoin, which is currently the most popular cryptocurrency.

This was not an isolated incident: the Mujahideen Shura Council —active in the Gaza Strip and considered a foreign terrorist organization by the United States since 2014—also launched a Bitcoin campaign last year, inviting supporters to donate money for the purchase of weapons.

Terrorists are beginning to explore the use of cryptocurrencies, and counterterrorism policies should respond accordingly.

Cryptocurrencies are increasing in popularity because of the anonymity afforded to both sender and recipient. In other words, it is extremely challenging to trace who is sending money to whom and for what purpose.

Ironically, there is a completely public ledger, Blockchain, which records every Bitcoin transaction; however, the ledger retains users’ anonymity. Considered by some as “the new frontier in terrorism fundraising,” the use of Bitcoin in particular has grown exponentially over the last eight years, increasing from an average of 100 daily transactions in 2009 to 282,000 in 2017 thus far.

Prior to the invention of cryptocurrencies, there was another method used to transfer money anonymously that remains active today: the hawala network.