Trump's Breitbart endorsement could soon backfire - Axios

Axios reports;

President Trump promoted Breitbart on Twitter this afternoon setting it up as a real news source in opposition to the rest of what he calls the fake, mainstream media. "Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews...maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition!" he tweeted.

Why this could create challenges: The president is positioning Breitbart as Real News and they're about to ramp up a relentless campaign against half the West Wing — including the "globalists" and the "West Wing Democrats." That's Bannon-speak for Ivanka and Jared, Gary Cohn, H.R. McMaster and Dina Powell.

Mark down this prediction: Within a few weeks' time - actually probably sooner -West Wing officials will be anonymously telling reporters that Breitbart is a joke and its hit pieces shouldn't be taken seriously.