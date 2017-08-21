Steve Bannon's "economic nationalism" is total nonsense - Vox

Vox reports;

Former chief strategist and campaign manager Steve Bannon’s departure from the Trump White House surely does not mean an end to the demagogic racial politics in which Donald Trump has trafficked for decades.

It does, however, seem to mark the final eclipse of the notion that Trump would move beyond demagoguery and construct a vision of “nationalist” economic policy that would differ in a meaningful way from standard-issue pro-business Republicanism. Bannon, on his way out the door, appeared serious about this idea — phoning up progressive magazine editor Robert Kuttner to try to find common ground on trade policy and explain that “to me, the economic war with China is everything.”

Kuttner’s view of why this is unworkable stems from skepticism that “possible convergence of views on China trade might somehow paper over the political and moral chasm on white nationalism.”

Julius Krein, who tried to position himself as a rare pro-Trump intellectual who favored the then-candidate’s brand of nationalist politics during the 2016 campaign, gave up the ghost in a New York Times op-ed last week. He denounced “never-ending chaos” inside the administration and “unforced errors,” arguing that Trump’s “only talent appears to be creating grotesque media frenzies — just as all his critics said.”