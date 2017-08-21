Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 997 Seeds: 6284 Comments: 17162 Since: Oct 2013

9% of Americans think it's OK to hold white supremacist or neo-Nazi views: poll - Axios

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Axios reports;

A Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 9% of Americans believe holding white supremacist or neo-Nazi views is acceptable. A majority of Americans, regardless of party, thinks it's unacceptable to hold such views (83% overall).

The poll was conducted following the violence in Charlottesville, and 56% said they disapproved of President Trump's response, with 28% approving.

42% said Trump has been putting white supremacists on a "equal standing" with their opponents, while 35% said he has not.

Trump's overall approval rating stands at 37%, compared to 36% in July.

Why it matters: 9% of America is nearly 30 million people.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor