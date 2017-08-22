Liberty University Alumni Return Diplomas in Protest of Trump Remarks - The New York Times

NYT reports;

Dozens of Liberty University alumni plan to return their diplomas in protest after the university’s leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., defended President Trump’s response to the white supremacist rally and deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Va.

When Mr. Trump declared last Tuesday that there had been “very fine people” among the white nationalists and neo-Nazis who gathered in Charlottesville, and suggested a moral equivalency between those groups and what he called the alt-left, he found few prominent allies even among Republicans.

But Mr. Falwell — the conservative evangelical leader who became Liberty’s president after his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., died in 2007 — responded glowingly, tweeting the next morning: “Finally a leader in WH. Jobs returning, N Korea backing down, bold truthful stmt about #charlottesville tragedy. So proud of @realdonaldtrump.”

To many alumni, already uneasy because of Mr. Falwell’s public statements and their reflection on the university, this was the last straw.

One of them created a private Facebook group called “Return your diploma to LU.” By 10 a.m. on Monday, it had 292 members. While not all of those were alumni — some were journalists reporting on the protest — Georgia Hamann, one of the organizers, said a conservative estimate was 50 people so far planning to send their diplomas back.

“It felt like a shocking yet appropriate response to shocking and inappropriate comments,” said Ms. Hamann, 31, who graduated from Liberty in 2006 and is a lawyer in Phoenix.