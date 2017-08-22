McConnell undercuts Trump's claim: 'Most news is not fake' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday undercut one of President Donald Trump's most-repeated claims, telling a group at the Louisville Chamber of Commerce that "most news is not fake."

Trump has consistently hammered media organizations for their critical coverage of both his candidacy and his presidency, accusing them of putting out "fake news" — an accusation that has become a rallying cry for his supporters. His latest salvo came Monday morning when he retweeted a message about "fake news" attacks against him, writing, "Thank you, the very dishonest Fake News Media is out of control!"

But when asked on Monday about where he gets his news, McConnell — who has been the target of Trump's ire in recent weeks — said he has no trouble finding reliable sources.

"What I do every morning — there a couple of services I look at that gives me a synopsis of articles," McConnell said. "It is my view that most news is not fake. But I do try to look at a variety of sources."

McConnell also said he reads a variety of sources that Trump has blasted, including the New York Times.