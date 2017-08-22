Critics: Pardon would nix chance to hold Arpaio accountable

AP reports;

PHOENIX (AP) — Gary Donahoe learned firsthand the consequences of crossing Sheriff Joe Arpaio when the lawman was still one of Arizona’s most powerful politicians.

Arpaio was launching criminal investigations against county officials eight years ago because he was upset at them over budget cuts and opposed the county’s plan to build a new courthouse building. Donahoe — at the time a judge who ruled against Arpaio in the fight — got charged with bribery. The case was later thrown out, but he says his reputation was ruined.

Now that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning Arpaio’s conviction for disobeying another judge’s order in an immigration case, Donahoe fears the lawman is going to wiggle out of his legal troubles yet again.

“It looks like he’s going to walk away from it without any repercussions,” said Donahoe.

Critics say a pardon would remove the last chance the community has to finally call Arpaio into account for a litany of misconduct over his 24 years as sheriff. They cited Arpaio’s investigations of his legal and political foes, a racial profiling case that led to his criminal conviction and his failure to adequately investigate more than 400 sex-crimes cases.

Arpaio, who was booted from office last year, said Donahoe’s case and other instances in which he was accused of misconduct aren’t relevant to the discussion of his possible pardon.

“They have been after me for years,” Arpaio said Monday. “The same people. What’s new?”

Here is a look at some of Arpaio’s legal issues over the years: