Trump won't pardon Joe Arpaio at his Phoenix rally. But Arpaio's shadow still looms over the event. - Vox

Vox reports;

Rumors that Trump would pardon the former sheriff have just contributed to a potentially combustible post-Charlottesville atmosphere.

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump is returning to the place where, in some ways, it all began for him: Phoenix, Arizona, where he held his first multi-thousand-person rally in July 2015.

This time, he won’t have (now-former) Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio by his side — Arpaio has said he hasn’t been invited to Tuesday’s rally, and the White House has confirmed that Trump will not use the rally to pardon Arpaio’s conviction for contempt of court (handed down last month for continuing to engage in aggressive immigration enforcement in defiance of a 2011 court order).

But Arpaio’s shadow still looms large over the rally. After all, Trump hasn’t ruled out pardoning him entirely. And the controversy over the pardon, itself, is an example of how divisive — and potentially combustible — Trump’s preferred brand of politics, which Arpaio pioneered during his reign as sheriff, really is.

Pardoning Arpaio, who hasn’t even been sentenced yet, would be an unusual move, to say the least. But it would make a tremendous amount of sense for Trump. Not only would the president be doing a favor for an early endorser, who helped validate Trump among the immigration hardliners who have since become a large share of his base; it would send a powerful message to sheriffs around the country who are worried that cooperating with federal immigration authorities could get them into trouble with the courts as well.