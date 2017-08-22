Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 997 Seeds: 6296 Comments: 17193 Since: Oct 2013

Russia dossier firm founder speaks with Senate judiciary investigators - CNNPolitics

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:00 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

CNN reports;

(CNN) Glenn Simpson, the former journalist who helped compile the Russia dossier with allegations of collusion by President Donald Trump's top aides, spoke with staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday for more than 10 hours.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley originally subpoenaed Simpson last month after Simpson refused to testify before the committee, but the Iowa Republican dropped the subpoena after Simpson agreed to speak privately with committee staff.

Simpson is the first of three major players in the ongoing Russia probes to speak with judiciary staff.

Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort both cut deals to speak with committee staff in private as well, but their dates have not been scheduled yet.

Josh Levy, Simpson's attorney, issued a statement following the conclusion of the meeting. "Mr. Simpson told Congress the truth and cleared the record on many matters of interest to congressional investigators," Levy said.

Full story in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor