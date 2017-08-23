Protests turn unruly after Trump's Phoenix speech

AP reports;

PHOENIX (AP) — A day of noisy but largely peaceful protests of President Donald Trump’s speech in Phoenix turned unruly as police fired pepper spray at crowds after someone apparently lobbed rocks and bottles at officers.

A haze enveloped the night sky Tuesday as protesters and police clashed outside the convention center where Trump had just wrapped up his speech. People fled the scene coughing as an officer in a helicopter bellowed through a speaker urging protesters to leave the area.

Officers responded with pepper spray to break up the crowd after people tossed rocks and bottles and dispersed gas, Phoenix police spokesman Jonathan Howard said. Four people were arrested on charges related to the protest, and one person was arrested on an unrelated warrant, Police Chief Jeri Williams said. Two officers were treated for heat exhaustion, she said.

The disturbance didn’t start until after the speech had ended. A contingent of protesters stayed behind after the clash with police had ended. Their numbers were small.

Authorities were on high alert as thousands of people lined up in the triple-digit heat to attend Trump’s first political rally since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Protesters filled the streets of downtown Phoenix and engaged in shouting matches and a few minor scuffles with Trump supporters, but those events were generally peaceful.