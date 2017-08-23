Clapper questions Trump's fitness for office after Phoenix rally - POLITICO

Politico reports;

‘How much longer does the country have to, to borrow a phrase, endure this nightmare?’ the former director of national intelligence said.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said early Wednesday morning that President Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in Phoenix was the most “disturbing” thing he’d ever witnessed from a president.

In an interview with CNN, Clapper said he worries about Trump’s access to the nation’s nuclear arsenal and questioned the president’s fitness for office.

“It’s hard to know where to start. It’s just so objectionable on so many levels. You know, I toiled in one capacity or another for every president since and including John F. Kennedy through President Obama and I don’t know when I’ve listened and watched something like this from a president that I found more disturbing,” Clapper told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview just after midnight Wednesday morning. “Having some understanding of the levers of power that are available to a president if he chooses to exercise them, I found this downright scary and disturbing.”